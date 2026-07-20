Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim a $1,000 Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies, All MLB Games Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into the MLB today, including the start of an awesome series between the Dodgers and Phillies, while redeeming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN using this link here for a $1,000 bonus.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before locking in your first bet on the Dodgers and Phillies, it is essential to understand the structural rules of the promotion. A successful betting strategy relies on knowing exactly how to extract the maximum value from the terms provided.

Here is a comprehensive, data-driven breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code operates:

Unlock the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over an initial 10-day period. The sportsbook will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over an initial 10-day period. The sportsbook will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: The offer is available exclusively to individuals who are 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

The offer is available exclusively to individuals who are 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is valid in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, excluding New York.

This offer is valid in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opting In: After the initial opt-in, bettors must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After the initial opt-in, bettors must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Eligible Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily matched sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily matched sign-up promotion. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to liquid cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to liquid cash. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent payouts are calculated based purely on the cash portion of your wager. FanCash stakes are explicitly excluded from the final payout of winning bets, which is standard industry practice.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, Dodgers-Phillies Bonus

If you are ready to leverage the numbers and wager on upcoming MLB matchups, claiming the latest sign-up offer is a straightforward process. Below is a quick analytical snapshot of the welcome offer details for new users.

Category Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook on Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37) and Philadelphia Phillies (55-45) bring impressive overall win-loss records into this highly anticipated matchup. First pitch is scheduled for July 20, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. Both teams are jockeying for optimal playoff positioning, making every game vital for division implications.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-178) -1.5 (+147) Moneyline +116 -137 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-106) Under 8.5 (-114)

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers holding a vastly superior 63-37 record, the data shows the Philadelphia Phillies (55-45) entering this matchup as the moneyline favorites (-137) as the home team. Bettors utilizing the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code have plenty of underlying offensive metrics to consider when evaluating the 8.5 game total or targeting player props.

The Philadelphia Phillies boast a potent lineup anchored by high-slugging metrics. Kyle Schwarber leads the charge, having launched 33 home runs and collected 61 RBIs while maintaining a stellar .929 OPS. Bryce Harper compounds that offensive value, recording 20 home runs, 59 RBIs, and an .853 OPS this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Los Angeles Dodgers counter with heavy, elite-level hitters. Shohei Ohtani has been a dominant force at the plate, hitting .290 with 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and a staggering .938 OPS, making him a prime target for total bases props. The Dodgers’ offense is further bolstered by Freddie Freeman, who brings a .285 batting average, 15 home runs, and an .848 OPS to the matchup.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure your offer is properly activated:

1. Register a New Account

Begin by downloading the application or accessing the desktop site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, physical address, email address, and date of birth.

2. Enter the Promo Code

During the registration flow, you must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to successfully opt into the $1,000 bet match promotion. Ensure this field is accurately completed before finalizing the setup.

3. Make a Qualifying Deposit

Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier interface. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to officially trigger the activation of the offer.

4. Place Your Wagers

With your account funded, users can place a minimum wager of $10 to qualify for the daily bet match. To extract the maximum expected value from the promotion, you can wager up to $100 each day over your first 10 days. The sportsbook will match your qualifying daily bet with FanCash, delivering up to $1,000 in bonus value to utilize throughout the baseball season.