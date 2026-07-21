Rangers sign top 3 draft picks, including hard-throwing prep lefty who needs elbow surgery again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed their top three draft picks Tuesday, including hard-throwing 18-year-old left-hander Brody Bumila…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed their top three draft picks Tuesday, including hard-throwing 18-year-old left-hander Brody Bumila before he will have another elbow surgery.

Bumila, a third-round pick, was introduced by the Rangers the same day he met with team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The 6-foot-9 Bumila, who in 2025 had internal-brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, will have reconstructive surgery on the same elbow.

“That’s kind of what was expected,” Bumila said. “But I’m just kind of excited to finally get the surgery. It’s just a scar on my body. I don’t think it’s going to really mean anything more than that, and I get to come back after 12 months stronger and working, being better than ever, I think.”

Bumila was introduced along with fellow high school lefty Gio Rojas, the 16th overall pick, and shortstop Connor Comeau, another prep pick who was drafted 54th overall in the second round. Rojas got a $4.6 million signing bonus, while Bumila got $2.75 million and Comeau $2.5 million.

The Rangers have signed each of their top 18 draft picks.

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