ProphetX Promo Code WTOP – Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus for MLB Today, World Cup Trades

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By activating the ProphetX promo code WTOP, new customers can claim a highly valuable welcome offer: Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus. Use this link here to get started, and start placing trades on all MLB games today or look ahead to tomorrow’s World Cup action between France vs. Morocco.







The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Breakdown

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

The ProphetX promo code WTOP provides new ProphetX customers with a perfect opportunity to jump into the action and start handicapping on their peer-to-peer exchange platform. Available strictly to users who are at least 18 years of age, the promotion unlocks a “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” reward. Simply put, once you make your initial deposit and execute your first $10 trade on the exchange, you’ll receive a $20 bonus. There’s nothing better than having extra funds to explore a new platform and build out your portfolio!

Once your bonus is unlocked, we can immediately put it to use on today’s exciting slate of MLB matchups. Whether we want to focus on the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the San Diego Padres on July 9, or look toward the Milwaukee Brewers battling the St. Louis Cardinals, this welcome offer ensures your balance gets a healthy boost right from the start.

Use the ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability COL @ LAD LAD -248 / COL +201 LAD 68.2% / COL 31.8% ARI @ SD SD -143 / ARI +120 SD 56.4% / ARI 43.6% MIL @ STL MIL -141 / STL +118 MIL 56.1% / STL 43.9%

When I’m searching for the best spot to deploy a promo code, looking at the underlying team statistics is key to finding a smart prediction. The Dodgers boast strong indicators for a deep run today, bringing a stout 3.48 team ERA to the mound to counter Colorado’s bloated 5.49 ERA. Los Angeles also holds an offensive edge, hitting .264 as a team with 494 runs scored compared to the Rockies’ .258 average and 454 runs.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Brewers (-141) present a solid statistical advantage over the St. Louis Cardinals if you’re looking for a reliable trade. Milwaukee pitchers own a sharp 3.30 team ERA to St. Louis’s 4.18 mark, while the Brewers’ lineup is hitting .255 with 467 runs scored, safely outpacing the Cardinals’ .245 average and 411 total runs.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Securing your bonus on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus ahead of today’s matchups—like the Rockies at Dodgers or the Brewers at Cardinals—simply follow these steps:

Download the ProphetX App: Download the ProphetX application on your mobile device. Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To ensure a secure environment on the exchange, provide the required proof of identification to complete your account setup. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Deposit and Trade: Choose your preferred payment method, fund your new account, and execute your first $10 trade.

Once your initial $10 trade is successfully processed, ProphetX will automatically apply your $20 bonus. We’re in this together, and with those extra funds in hand, you’ll be ready to lock in your predictions and dominate the peer-to-peer exchange platform during today’s exciting MLB slate!