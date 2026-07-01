ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using ProphetX promo code WTOP, new players can get a $20 bonus when they trade $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome offer arrives at the perfect time for the World Cup Round of 32 matchup between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing users to take full advantage of the promotion ahead of kickoff. Beyond this crucial playoff-stage clash, your bonus cash can be utilized on any other high-stakes knockout round fixtures taking place throughout the World Cup on ProphetX.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Bonus Last Verified On July 1, 2026

ProphetX operates differently than a traditional sportsbook by functioning as a peer-to-peer exchange platform, meaning users trade directly against one another rather than against the house. For new ProphetX customers looking to get in on the action during the World Cup Round of 32, the current welcome offer provides an excellent bankroll boost ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Furthermore, if you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, you can also use these bonus funds to engage with daily MLB markets as the baseball season continues.

The promotion grants users a $20 bonus when they trade just $10 on the platform. Simply place your first $10 trade before the USA takes the pitch, and ProphetX will credit your account with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that to claim this offer, you must be at least 18 years old, physically located in an eligible US state, and a first-time user on the ProphetX platform.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

New players who are looking to get in on the action during the World Cup can start with Wednesday’s match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. USA is a heavy favorite entering this match, but we are already seeing upsets in the Round of 32 after Paraguay knocked off Germany. Take a look at the current markets for this USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina match:

Outcome Market USA -250 Draw +410 Bosnia and Herzegovina +860

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bonus cash ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match, simply follow the steps below:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) and supplying proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration and make a first-time deposit into your new account.

Once your account is set up, simply place a $10 trade on the platform, and ProphetX will credit your account with a $20 bonus. It’s that simple. Trade $10, get $20 in bonus cash to use on the exchange.

These bonus funds will be credited directly to your account and can be used to trade against other users on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform.