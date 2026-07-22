ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for MLB Trades Today, Including Pirates-Yankees

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New customers can capture immediate leverage ahead of today’s MLB slate by utilizing the ProphetX promo code WTOP for a $20 bonus via this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Before we dig into the underlying metrics of these upcoming matchups—whether you are eyeing the clash between the New York Yankees (56-44) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49), or the divisional showdown between the Boston Red Sox (51-48) and the Baltimore Orioles (49-52)—it does stand to reason that you should familiarize yourself with the exact terms of your sign-up bonus.

Here is everything you need to know about the current ProphetX welcome offer:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 22nd, 2026

By registering as new ProphetX customers, savvy sports fans can secure a highly efficient promotional return to utilize on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Unlocking this promotion is a straightforward process: once a user completes a qualifying initial trade of $10, ProphetX will automatically credit their account with a flat $20 bonus. Please note that to legally participate and claim this offer on the platform, users must be at least 18 years old.

This infusion of bonus cash gives you extra flexibility to explore the markets on the exchange and hunt for longshot value. Whether you want to back the Baltimore Orioles as they travel to take on the Boston Red Sox, or you prefer to get in on the action when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the New York Yankees, this bonus structure drastically minimizes your initial risk.

Use ProphetX for MLB Trades Today

Matchup Moneyline PIT @ NYY NYY -178 / PIT +148 BAL @ BOS BOS -147 / BAL +123

If you are looking to maximize your newly acquired bonus funds, calculating your potential returns is always step one. Conveniently aligning with the welcome offer’s minimum threshold, a $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the New York Yankees (-178), would yield $5.62 in profit if they secure the victory. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Pittsburgh Pirates (+148), would return a highly appealing $14.80 profit if they can pull off the road upset.

Looking under the hood at the team statistics, the Yankees are positioned as steep favorites primarily due to their stellar 3.417 team ERA, which noticeably outshines Pittsburgh’s 4.295 mark. We put a lot of stock into run prevention, so this massive pitching discrepancy easily overrides the fact that the Pirates currently hold a superior team batting average (.263 compared to New York’s .237). In the AL East matchup, the Boston Red Sox enter as the consensus favorites against the Baltimore Orioles, backed by statistical edges on both sides of the ball. Boston boasts a better team batting average (.245 to Baltimore’s .238) and a far more reliable pitching staff with a 3.549 ERA compared to the Orioles’ 4.211 team ERA.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your edge against the market is a quick and seamless process. To ensure you receive your “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” offer in time for the upcoming midweek MLB action—such as the July 21 matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox or the July 22 tilt featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees—simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Create an Account: Open the platform and begin the registration process by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your account and ensure a safe, secure experience on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration flow, it is imperative that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user offer. Make Your First Trade: Link a payment method, fund your account, and execute your first qualifying $10 trade.

Once that initial trade is successfully processed, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with the $20 bonus. With your funds secured, you will be fully equipped to browse the consensus odds, identify market inefficiencies, and place your MLB trades with confidence.