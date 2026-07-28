ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for MLB Predictions (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using ProphetX promo code WTOP, new players can trade $10 and get $20 in bonuses on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Click here to get in on the action.

This promotional value can be applied immediately to Tuesday’s exciting slate of MLB matchups, such as the clash between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, or matchups like Red Sox-Athletics and Mariners-Dodgers. Beyond these immediate matchups, users can also utilize this welcome bonus to build their bankroll on ProphetX for any other MLB game this week.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Trading Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

New ProphetX customers can take advantage of a streamlined welcome offer on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Simply trade $10 and you’ll receive $20 in bonuses. This promotional offer is exclusively available to new ProphetX customers, and individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the markets.

Once your bonus is unlocked, it can be immediately put into action across the current MLB slate. Whether you are following the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox, watching the Boston Red Sox visit the Athletics, or gearing up for the Seattle Mariners clashing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this trade $10, get $20 in bonuses offer serves as an excellent way to build your trading bankroll for this week’s matchups.

Tuesday Night MLB Predictions

Matchup Moneyline NYY @ CHW NYY -112 / CHW +111 BOS @ ATH BOS -138 / ATH +136 SEA @ LAD LAD -178 / SEA +174

When evaluating the Mariners vs. Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles looks like a highly attractive target for your promotional funds. The Dodgers own clear statistical advantages at the plate, carrying a .260 team batting average and a .771 OPS into the contest, which easily outpaces Seattle’s .230 average and .686 OPS. Furthermore, Los Angeles holds a slight edge on the mound with a collective 3.58 team ERA compared to Seattle’s 3.68 mark. Backing the statistically superior Dodgers presents a sound strategy for utilizing your welcome bonus on the exchange.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your promotional funds in time for this week’s MLB action, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification as requested to safely and securely verify your new account. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making your first qualifying deposit.

Once these steps are complete, simply trade $10 on ProphetX and you’ll receive $20 in bonuses.

With your bonus cash secured, you are ready to hit the exchange platform. You can immediately put your funds to work on the diamond, whether you choose to trade on probable pitcher Gerrit Cole and the 60-46 New York Yankees, or back Justin Wrobleski and the 67-39 Los Angeles Dodgers in their respective matchups.