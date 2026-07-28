Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Trade $25, Get $50 Bonus for MLB Trades Tuesday (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans ready to get in on the action can use the latest Novig promo code WTOP50 to unlock a generous welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers or other Tuesday MLB games here.

By making a $25 purchase within the platform, new Novig customers will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions on today’s MLB matchup. Best of all, this welcome offer provides ultimate flexibility, allowing you to use your bonus Novig coins to back your favorite teams across any MLB, NBA, NHL, or other game this week.

Novig Promo Code for MLB

Before the first pitch is thrown at Comerica Park, make sure you have all the essential details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current Novig sign-up offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states*

The Novig platform and this welcome offer are currently available to players in the following states: AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY.

For fans looking to maximize their predictions, the latest Novig promo code offers a fantastic opportunity ahead of the matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. This promotion is strictly eligible for new Novig users, making it the perfect time for first-time players to join the platform and boost their initial bankroll.

By making a qualifying $25 spend on the platform, new customers will automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins. These bonus coins provide complete flexibility, meaning you are not limited to just one game. Whether you want to use your $50 reward to back the Tigers and Orioles, or you prefer to spread your coins across other matchups on the upcoming sports schedule, this sign-up offer puts you in full control of your predictions.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Promo

Note: The official moneyline, run line (spread), and over/under totals for this game are currently unavailable.

While the specific betting lines are not yet on the board, you can still start strategizing how to use your Novig MLB promo by evaluating the season’s statistical trends.

When the odds are released, pay close attention to the pitching matchup between Detroit’s Troy Melton (#52) and Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (#64). The Tigers enter this contest with a robust 3.63 team ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, giving them a distinct statistical edge on the mound over an Orioles staff that has posted a 4.12 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. If you are looking to back a pitching staff to keep runs off the board, Detroit’s overall metrics present an appealing option.

At the plate, both lineups have displayed nearly identical power numbers, having hit exactly 127 home runs each this season. Despite the similar home run totals, the Orioles hold an edge in overall run production, scoring 502 runs compared to the Tigers’ 450. Both offenses have hovered around the same batting average, with Baltimore hitting .238 and Detroit hitting .236.

Once the oddsmakers post the totals, these trends can help identify the smartest angles. The matched power numbers and Baltimore’s run-scoring capabilities could make the over an intriguing play, while Detroit’s pitching advantages might guide your moneyline decisions. Keep these stats in mind to lock in your best bets once the market opens.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo

Ready to get in on the action for the Tigers vs. Orioles matchup? Unlocking your Novig promo is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to officially opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit to load your bankroll. Place Your Wagers: Spend at least $25 within the app to fully activate the promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be ready to explore the markets and place your smartest bets!