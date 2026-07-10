ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 World Cup Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium

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As the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals arrive with an exciting matchup between Spain and Belgium, new users can sign up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP to receive a $20 bonus for these games and more. Get started here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for World Cup, Spain-Belgium Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 10th, 2026

ProphetX Offer Overview

New ProphetX customers can unlock the “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” welcome offer by placing an initial qualifying wager on the peer-to-peer exchange. This promotional opportunity is perfectly timed for the full slate of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchups taking place on July 10 and 11. Bettors can allocate their newly acquired bonus funds to any of the scheduled fixtures on the platform, whether securing a position on the July 10 clash between Spain and Belgium, or the July 11 showdown between Norway and England.

Because ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer betting exchange, users trade wagers directly against each other rather than betting against traditional sportsbook lines. To take full advantage of this offer, a new user simply needs to execute a $10 trade, which triggers the $20 bonus payout. This provides new users with additional capital to explore the exchange, analyze market inefficiencies, and back their preferred teams throughout the quarterfinals.

Trade on Spain vs. Belgium with ProphetX

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals continue today with a high-stakes slate, featuring perennial global powers fighting for a spot in the semifinals.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Spain vs Belgium -155 +290 +425 O/U 2.5 (-130)

Match Notes & Analysis

Spain vs Belgium: Spain enters this quarterfinal fixture in excellent form, remaining undefeated over their last three outings (two wins, one draw). Their defensive structure has been flawless, yielding zero goals while the attack has produced five. Belgium also arrives unbeaten (one win, two draws), bringing a balanced resume of six goals scored and just two conceded.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Once activated, your $20 in bonus cash can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—such as the highly anticipated Spain vs. Belgium or Norway vs. England quarterfinals—or any other World Cup fixture this week. You are not restricted to just one game, allowing you to diversify your portfolio across different markets on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange throughout the tournament’s knockout stage.

To claim your welcome bonus, follow these simple activation steps:

Access the Platform: Download the ProphetX app on your mobile device or visit the official ProphetX website. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure a secure registration process. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up. Execute a Trade: Complete a qualifying $10 trade on the exchange to automatically trigger your $20 bonus reward.

Please note that ProphetX operates strictly as a peer-to-peer betting exchange, meaning you will be trading directly against fellow bettors in eligible US states. Ensure you meet all location and age requirements before registering.