ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Norway-England, UFC 329 McGregor Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile using the ProphetX promo code WTOP here, you will be a $10 trade away from securing $20 in bonuses for tonight’s Norway vs. England clash and the loaded UFC 329 fight card.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Claiming your ProphetX bonus ahead of the Norway vs. England quarterfinal requires a straightforward process. Review the table below for the foundational metrics of this welcome offer:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions Of Age In Participating States Promotion Verified On July 11th, 2026

For new ProphetX customers, maximizing initial capital is a logical first step before analyzing the Norway vs. England matchup. By creating an account and completing a $10 trade, you trigger a $20 bonus return, allowing you to attack the rest of the markets on the platform. Those bonuses are applicable to any other events taking place this weekend, such as the loaded UFC 329 fight card tonight.

It is important to note that ProphetX is structurally different from traditional sports betting sites. It operates exclusively as a peer-to-peer exchange platform, meaning you will be trading directly against the positions of other users rather than laying odds against a standard sportsbook operator. To qualify for this foundational boost, individuals must register as new ProphetX customers, be at least 18 years of age, and be physically located within an eligible US state.

Use ProphetX World Cup Promo Today On Norway vs. England

Examining the markets for this match is a great way to uncover potential value. England enters this matchup as the statistical favorite:

Outcome Moneyline Norway +330 Draw +285 England -109

These baseline moneyline markets show what the general expectation is for this matchup. We recommend monitoring the ProphetX exchange platform as kickoff approaches to capture the most accurate moneyline pricing, ensuring you deploy your bonus cash at optimal market value during this critical knockout stage clash. Users can also explore other markets on the platform. Clicking to the UFC tab will reveal markets for the headlining Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor fight and the rest of the card. Signing up now will maximize your options for your initial transactions.

Activate Your ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this bonus requires following a simple, structured registration sequence. Execute these steps to claim your bonus cash before the World Cup quarterfinal gets underway:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard identifying metrics (such as your full legal name, residential address, email address, phone number, date of birth and more). Verify Identity: Upload the necessary proof of identification to authenticate your user profile. Enter the Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted on the registration screen. Make a Deposit: Execute your first-time deposit to fund your peer-to-peer exchange account.

Upon processing and making a $10 trade, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with a $20 bonus reward. These funds are immediately available for deployment on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform. When you sign up now, you will maximize your choices for your initial transaction and the ensuing bonuses.