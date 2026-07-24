ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for MLB Friday Featuring Dodgers vs. Mets

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By utilizing the ProphetX promo code WTOP, new users can secure a $20 bonus via this link here to use for all MLB games tonight.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Overview

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

Offer Details and Matchup Context

The ProphetX promo code is exclusively available to new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age. By registering on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and executing a qualifying first trade of $10, users will automatically unlock a $20 bonus. This structure ensures that new players immediately gain supplementary capital to navigate the daily baseball markets.

Once your initial $10 trade is processed and the bonus cash is credited, you can immediately put your funds into play for today’s MLB action. Consider the showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) and New York Mets (43-60), featuring a pitching matchup of Roki Sasaki against Sean Manaea. Alternatively, you can explore the market efficiencies in the clash where Will Warren and the New York Yankees (57-45) face off against Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47).

Use ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline LAD @ NYM LAD -153 / NYM +127 NYY @ PHI NYY +112 / PHI -133

A $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-153), yields a profit of $6.54 if they secure the victory. Conversely, if you identify value in the slate’s biggest underdog, placing $10 on the New York Mets (+127) returns a $12.70 profit.

When deciding where to deploy your bonus cash, examining season-long statistics provides crucial clarity. The Dodgers present a mathematically compelling case as a strong favorite. Los Angeles boasts a dynamic offense hitting .260 with a collective .773 OPS, heavily outproducing a Mets lineup generating a .234 average and .687 OPS. On the mound, the Dodgers’ pitching staff holds an impressive 3.55 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, a significant statistical edge over New York’s 4.23 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees offer intriguing underdog value against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite facing a favored Phillies squad, New York actually fields the statistically superior pitching staff, posting a stellar 3.39 ERA compared to Philadelphia’s 4.27 ERA. The Yankees also hold a slight edge at the plate, carrying a .735 OPS into the matchup while the Phillies sit at .705. Given these underlying metrics, jumping on the plus-money with the Yankees provides a logical, data-backed play on the peer-to-peer exchange.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome offer on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these steps to verify your account and claim your bonus cash: