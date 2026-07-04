ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim Trade $10, Bet $20 World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can unlock a $20 bonus by trading just $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform when using ProphetX promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer provides a lucrative opportunity to build your balance ahead of the World Cup round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France. Whether you are targeting specific player props or exploring match outcomes, this bonus cash can be used for the upcoming matchup as well as any other World Cup prediction markets available as the knockout stage unfolds.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

Before Paraguay and France take the pitch, review the details of the ProphetX welcome offer below:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Bonus Last Verified On July 4, 2026

New ProphetX customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France. By claiming the latest promo code, users simply need to trade $10 on the platform to receive a $20 bonus. This straightforward offer rewards new users for making their first trade, giving them additional funds to explore the exchange ahead of the soccer tournament.

ProphetX is a peer-to-peer exchange platform, meaning users trade directly against each other on various prediction markets. To qualify for this promotion and start trading on the World Cup action, you must be a completely new ProphetX customer, at least 18 years of age, and physically located in an eligible US state. In addition to international soccer, ProphetX offers a wide range of alternative prediction markets. Once your account is funded, be sure to check out the action and trade on Saturday’s MLB games as the baseball season continues to heat up.

Use ProphetX World Cup Promo on Paraguay vs. France

While you prepare to make your first deposit on the ProphetX exchange, you can evaluate the likelihood of each outcome for the Paraguay vs. France matchup. France is the favorite to win the World Cup, but Paraguay could be a giant killer after taking out Germany in the Round of 32. Take a quick look at this matchup:

Outcome Moneyline Paraguay Win +2000 Draw +640 France Win -500

Note: Draw trades will settle as a win if the game is tied at the end of regulation.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Paraguay vs. France matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus cash:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Register your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting the required proof of identification to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit and Trade: Fund your new account and place your first trade of at least $10.

Once you’ve placed your first trade of at least $10, ProphetX will credit your account with a $20 bonus. It’s that simple: trade $10, get $20 in bonus cash.

This bonus cash is then credited directly to your account, giving you additional funds to trade against other users on the ProphetX exchange for the Paraguay vs. France World Cup clash, Saturday’s MLB games, and beyond.