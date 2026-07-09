ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 World Cup Bonus for France vs. Morocco

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Dive into the World Cup today featuring France vs. Morocco with a $20 bonus when you redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP via this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 World Cup, France-Morocco Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 9th, 2026

ProphetX Offer Overview

New ProphetX customers can secure a unique welcome offer by registering and placing a qualifying trade on the platform. The mechanics of this promotion are simple: once you execute a first-time trade of $10, you will receive a $20 bonus. This bonus can then be applied to any of the day’s World Cup matches available on the platform.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer betting exchange where users trade wagers directly against each other. This setup allows you to find dynamic value across the full slate of World Cup quarterfinal matchups. Whether you are looking to back France or Morocco in their July 9 clash, or trade wagers on the July 10 showdown between Spain and Belgium, your bonus is fully eligible for all of the intense action taking place in this critical round of the tournament.

France vs. Morocco Preview via ProphetX

The World Cup playoff phase is heating up with a pair of massive quarterfinal matchups spanning July 9 and July 10. We have France taking on Morocco, followed by an absolute heavyweight clash between Spain and Belgium. As these squads battle through the knockout stage for a coveted spot in the semifinals, we can take advantage of the morning line odds and put our BetMGM Promo Code to work.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals France vs Morocco 4:00 PM -175 / +290 / +475 O/U 2.5 (-102 / -125)

France vs Morocco Analysis

The first of these two quarterfinals kicks off on July 9 when France faces Morocco at 4:00 PM ET. From a handicapping perspective, France enters the contest as a clear moneyline favorite at -175 to win in regulation, while Morocco sits as a tempting +475 underdog. If you are looking at the total goals market, the line is set at 2.5, with the Under slightly favored at -125. Personally, I’m placing these bets carefully—Morocco has proven they can hold their own defensively, but backing the favorite here or keying France in an exotic wager could be the ticket to a successful payout.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before kickoff:

Get the App or Visit the Site: Download the ProphetX app from your preferred app store or navigate to their desktop website. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account, as ProphetX operates as a regulated peer-to-peer betting exchange in eligible US states. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make Your First Trade: Fund your account and place a first-time trade of at least $10. Once this qualifying trade is executed, new users will receive a $20 bonus.

Once your account is activated and funded, your bonus is completely versatile. It is not limited to just one game; you can use it on any of today’s World Cup matches—such as the July 9 clash between Morocco and France—or any other World Cup match this week, including the July 10 showdown between Belgium and Spain. By utilizing the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange, you can trade wagers directly with other users and make the most of your bonus as the tournament playoffs unfold.