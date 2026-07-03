ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for World Cup Predictions This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing ProphetX promo code WTOP, new customers can trade $10 and get $20 in bonus cash to use on the World Cup this weekend. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This welcome offer arrives at the perfect time for the knockout stage, allowing users to take advantage of the promotion across the full slate of World Cup Round of 32 playoff matches taking place this Friday. With multiple high-stakes soccer matchups on the schedule, you can use this bonus cash to secure positions on any of the upcoming World Cup matches on ProphetX.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Bonus Last Verified On July 3, 2026

Available exclusively for new ProphetX customers, this welcome offer gives you $20 in bonus cash when you trade $10 on the platform. The mechanics are highly structured and straightforward: simply place a $10 trade and you’ll unlock $20 in bonus cash. Because ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer prediction market, users trade positions against each other rather than playing against a traditional house, providing a unique and dynamic way to engage with the markets.

Once your bonus is unlocked, users can apply the $20 in bonus cash to any of the upcoming World Cup matches on ProphetX’s peer-to-peer exchange. Instead of zeroing in on a single game, you have the flexibility to spread your positions across the full slate of the tournament’s Round of 32 playoff matchups. Whether you want to back Cape Verde as they go up against Argentina or take a stance on the clash between Colombia and Ghana, your bonus cash can be utilized across the entire knockout stage schedule.

World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

Home Team Away Team Home Win Odds Draw Odds Away Win Odds Argentina Cape Verde -610 +800 +2500 Colombia Ghana -215 +345 +840

These are the exact matchups where new users can apply their $20 in bonus cash on the peer-to-peer exchange. By claiming the ProphetX promo, you can navigate the prediction markets and trade directly with other users on any of these three outcomes, a home win, a draw, or an away victory, across the upcoming World Cup slate.

Getting Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your welcome offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Once activated, your $20 in bonus cash can be used on ANY of the upcoming World Cup matches, or any other World Cup match this week, on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange. You are not restricted to allocating your funds to just one game, giving you the flexibility to trade on multiple knockout stage clashes.

Follow these steps to claim your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide standard proof of identification to complete the secure verification process. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Complete your registration by making a first-time deposit.

Once your transaction processes, you will receive $20 in bonus cash after placing your first $10 trade. It’s that simple—trade $10, get $20 in bonus cash to use across the platform.

Please note that ProphetX operates strictly as a peer-to-peer exchange in eligible US states. This structure means you will be setting your own prices and trading positions directly against other sports fans, relying on market dynamics rather than traditional fixed lines.