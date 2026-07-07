ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Switzerland-Colombia, World Cup, MLB Trades

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The ProphetX promo code WTOP delivers a $20 bonus for all new users to play on today’s World Cup action. Sign up with this link here, and dive into the Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia matches.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 Bonus Tuesday

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Available Matches Egypt vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Switzerland Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new ProphetX customers looking to capitalize on the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. By signing up and making a qualifying first prediction, users who trade $10 will automatically receive a $20 bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and this introductory offer instantly adds tangible value to your portfolio.

Unlike traditional platforms, ProphetX operates entirely as a peer-to-peer exchange, meaning users trade predictions directly against each other rather than taking prices dictated by an operator. The bonus earned from this welcome offer can be used across the full slate of the day’s World Cup matchups on the exchange. Whether you are backing Argentina against Egypt or taking a position on Switzerland’s clash with Colombia, your bonus funds can be applied to any of these crucial Round of 16 fixtures to maximize your potential returns.

World Cup Matches Today via ProphetX

Before putting your bonus to work, here is a look at the odds for today’s Round of 16 matchups:

Match Home Moneyline Draw Away Moneyline Argentina vs. Egypt Argentina (-311) +390 Egypt (+906) Switzerland vs. Colombia Switzerland (+250) +206 Colombia (+123)

Evaluating recent statistical output helps identify the most logical plays for today’s slate. Argentina is understandably a massive favorite, having dominated their first four matches with 11 goals scored and only three conceded (a +8 goal difference). They will challenge an Egypt side that has mustered six goals while allowing four (+2 goal difference).

In today’s more evenly matched contest, Colombia enters as a slight favorite (+123) on the heels of a stifling defensive start. Through four matches, Colombia has conceded just one goal while scoring five. However, they face a tough test against a dangerous Switzerland squad (+250) that has already found the back of the net nine times and boasts a +6 goal difference.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange is a straightforward process, and it does stand to reason that taking advantage of this offer is a highly calculated move for any serious sports analyst. By utilizing promo code WTOP during registration, new users can seamlessly execute the “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” offer to bolster their account.

To activate the offer and start trading, simply follow these steps:

Download the App or Visit the Site: Access ProphetX by downloading the mobile app or navigating to their desktop website. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure a secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make Your First Trade: Fund your account and place an initial $10 trade to trigger your $20 bonus reward.

ProphetX operates entirely as a peer-to-peer exchange in eligible US states. Once your account is active and funded, your bonus can be used on any of today’s FIFA World Cup matches—such as the highly anticipated Argentina vs. Egypt or Switzerland vs. Colombia fixtures—or any other World Cup matchups taking place later this week.