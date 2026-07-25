ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Saturday’s MLB Trades (July 25)

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All new users can secure a $20 bonus to use on all MLB trades today by redeeming the ProphetX promo code WTOP via this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 Bonus Saturday

Before making your trades on the MLB slate of games today, it is important to understand the nature of the welcome offer. Please see the full details below:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 in Bonus Cash Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 25th, 2026

Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new ProphetX customers, this welcome offer provides an efficient way to establish a bankroll on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once an eligible user registers with the promo code WTOP, makes a qualifying deposit, and places a $10 trade, they are rewarded with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that all users must be at least 18 years of age to register and participate on the platform.

Once secured, this bonus cash is immediately available for today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) in their matchup against the New York Mets (43-60) or look toward the East Coast clash between the New York Yankees (57-45) and the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47), the ProphetX promo code gives you extra capital to navigate the market.

Use ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline NYY @ PHI NYY -118 / PHI +100 LAD @ NYM LAD -148 / NYM +126

Trading effectively requires understanding the potential return on investment. If you place a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-148), a winning ticket returns $6.76 in profit for a $16.76 total payout. Conversely, backing the slate’s heaviest underdog, the New York Mets (+126), with a $10 trade yields a $12.60 profit if they pull off the upset.

From a statistical standpoint, the Dodgers present a strong data-backed position given their distinct advantages. Los Angeles boasts a robust .772 team OPS compared to New York’s .687 mark. On the mound, the Dodgers’ pitching staff holds a 3.549 cumulative ERA, notably outperforming the Mets’ 4.232 staff ERA.

In the other marquee matchup, the Yankees (-118) offer statistical value as slight road favorites over the Phillies (+100). New York brings a superior rotation and bullpen into the series, reflected in their 3.385 overall ERA versus the Phillies’ 4.257 ERA. Furthermore, the Yankees’ lineup holds an offensive edge with a .735 OPS against Philadelphia’s .705 mark, indicating a clear mathematical advantage for the visitors.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a direct, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus cash before the first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX application. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP when prompted. Deposit and Trade: Fund your account with your first qualifying deposit and execute a trade of at least $10.

Upon completing that initial $10 trade, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonus cash, delivering immediate funds to utilize on the peer-to-peer exchange platform.