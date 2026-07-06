PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for USA-Belgium World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is heating up, and we’ve got a massive showdown brewing between the USA and Belgium. That’s why we’re targeting the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to build our bankroll. Sign up here and play just $5 on today’s highly anticipated matchup in Seattle to score $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Below is exactly what you need to know about the current sign-up promotion.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

I’m always looking for smart, simple ways to find an edge, and this is exactly that. When you register ahead of the USA vs. Belgium clash, just submit your first daily fantasy lineup of at least $5. Regardless of whether the players in your lineup hit their totals during the match, PrizePicks rewards you with $50 in lineups added directly to your account.

Keep in mind, we’re strictly talking about new PrizePicks customers who have never held an account on the platform. You also have to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Meet those basic criteria, and your $5 play instantly unlocks that $50 in lineups for future tournament matchups.

Use Lineups for Goals on Monday Night

Now, let’s talk handicapping strategy. If we want to build a winning daily fantasy lineup for the USA vs. Belgium Round of 16 matchup, forecasting who finds the back of the net is one of the most exciting ways to follow the action. Both sides feature potent attacking options, giving us a real chance to lock in some solid player projections.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Ricardo Pepi (USA) +175 Christian Pulisic (USA) +194 Matias Fernandez-Pardo (BEL) +212 Charles De Ketelaere (BEL) +257

These anytime goalscorer markets present a perfect opportunity to put your PrizePicks promo code to work. I’m placing these specific matchups under a microscope, and new users can simply select these or any other available player projections, submit a $5 lineup on the match, and secure their $50 in lineups.

How to Register Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

Are you ready to build a lineup for the USA vs. Belgium match and claim your $50 in lineups? Getting started is a breeze. I always recommend following a clear strategy, so here are the exact steps we’ll take to activate this offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, ensure you enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Build your daily fantasy lineup using projections from the World Cup or any other available sports market, and submit a lineup of at least $5.

Once your initial $5 play is submitted, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—you receive those funds regardless of whether your lineup wins or loses.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.