PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB, World Cup (July 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome offer ahead of exciting MLB and World Cup matches. Available for new users only, this promotion allows you to sign up here, play just $5 on your first lineup, and instantly get $50 in lineups to kickstart your account.

There is nothing better than having extra firepower to work with, and you can use this $50 to build lineups around tonight’s prime-time slate, any MLB game happening later this week, or even the World Cup. Let’s dive into how we can approach the board today.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB and World Cup Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

Get $50 in Lineups

With exciting matchups on deck—like the 50-34 Atlanta Braves hosting the St. Louis Cardinals or the 56-31 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres—there has never been a better time to take advantage of the PrizePicks promo code. This lucrative welcome offer allows users to sign up and play a $5 lineup to get an automatic $50 in lineups.

The best part? You receive this $50 regardless of whether your initial lineup wins or loses, giving us extra funds to handicap the rest of the MLB schedule or explore World Cup totals.

Please note that this play $5, get $50 promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers creating their first account on the platform. To successfully claim the reward, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is verified and your $5 lineup is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be instantly awarded and ready for action.

MLB Projections for July 2nd

Player Hits Strikeouts Dustin May – 4.5 Hurston Waldrep – 3.5 Matt Olson 0.5 – Austin Riley 0.5 – Ozzie Albies 0.5 – Jordan Walker 0.5 – Lars Nootbaar 0.5 – Alec Burleson 0.5 – Michael Harris II 0.5 – Masyn Winn 0.5 –

When building your lineup for tonight’s action, the data suggests some clear leans for these top stars. I always look for spots where we have a real edge, and a few projections immediately stand out.

Starting on the mound, Dustin May’s strikeout total is set at 4.5, but recent trends point toward taking less than that number. May has failed to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last five games, averaging 4.4 punchouts per contest during that stretch.

On the hitting side, Masyn Winn has been scorching hot. His hits projection is set at 0.5, and the data heavily supports taking more than that number. Winn has successfully recorded a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, maintaining a 1.1 hits-per-game average.

Ozzie Albies is another premium target to secure more than 0.5 hits tonight. The Braves infielder has consistently delivered at the plate, tallying at least one hit in nine of his last 12 games (also averaging 1.1 hits per game).

Conversely, you might want to look at less than 0.5 for Matt Olson’s hits projection. While he remains a potent bat in the heart of Atlanta’s lineup, Olson has historically struggled in this specific matchup. He has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in five of his last six games against the St. Louis Cardinals, averaging just 0.3 hits per game against them.

Steps for Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

If you are ready to get in on tonight’s MLB action, claiming your $50 reward is simple. Just follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements to play. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Build and play a $5 lineup using the player projections of your choice.

Once your $5 lineup is placed, it will automatically activate the $50 in lineups.