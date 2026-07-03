PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB, World Cup Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to add some real excitement to today’s slate of games, you can use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a generous welcome offer tailored specifically for new users. By simply signing up here and playing a $5 lineup, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups.

Whether you want to build your strategy around tonight’s high-profile matchups like the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Minnesota Twins visiting the New York Yankees, or any other MLB game this week, this promo is the perfect way to get started. You can even use these reward lineups for the World Cup. Just remember that this exclusive $50 in lineups is reserved for new users only, allowing us to maximize our daily fantasy baseball action from the very first pitch.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB and World Cup Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

Taking advantage of this offer provides immediate value to our daily fantasy wallet. Once you lock in the promo code and place your qualifying lineup, you will be equipped with $50 in lineups to use across the rest of the week’s slate. Whether you are targeting projections in the late-night clash between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, or leaning into the matchup featuring the New York Mets at the Atlanta Braves, this straightforward offer sets us up for success.

Entering the daily fantasy baseball space has never been easier. By taking advantage of the current PrizePicks promo code, users can sign up and play just $5 to secure $50 in lineups. This generous boost is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses, giving you an immediate bankroll cushion to use on exciting upcoming matchups, such as the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cincinnati Reds or the Atlanta Braves hosting the New York Mets.

Please note that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for new customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time user creating a brand-new account. Additionally, all players must meet the required age restrictions and be physically located within a participating state at the time of registration and lineup placement. Ensure you meet these straightforward eligibility requirements so we can jump right into the action together.

MLB Projections for Friday Night

When I’m handicapping the board, I want a real chance at a solid payout. If you are looking to utilize your daily fantasy promos for tonight’s action, the star-studded matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers offers an excellent slate of player projections.

Player Hits Strikeouts Michael King (SD) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 6.5 Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) 0.5 N/A Manny Machado (SD) 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) 0.5 N/A Jackson Merrill (SD) 0.5 N/A Max Muncy (LAD) 0.5 N/A

Matchup Breakdown & Player Projections

Shohei Ohtani (LAD) Ohtani occupies a unique space on tonight’s board, listed with both pitching and hitting projections. On the mound, his strikeout total sits at 6.5. The data points favorably to going Higher on this total. Ohtani boasts a dominant 9.715 K/9 rate, having racked up 86 strikeouts in just 79.2 innings of work.

Freddie Freeman (LAD) Facing Padres starter Michael King, Freeman’s projection for total hits is 0.5. With a .294 batting average and a team-leading 93 hits on the season, Freeman remains one of the most consistent contact bats. The data strongly suggests targeting Higher on his hits projection tonight.

Manny Machado (SD) For the Padres, Manny Machado draws a tough matchup against Ohtani. Machado is currently struggling at the plate, holding a .192 batting average across 308 at-bats. Coupled with Ohtani’s ability to limit contact—surrendering just 48 hits over 13 starts—all statistical indicators point toward playing Lower on Machado’s 0.5 total hits projection.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) Despite the tough pitching matchup, Tatis Jr. brings a solid .280 batting average and 93 hits to the table. If you are looking for a Padres batter to back, Tatis’s season-long consistency makes targeting Higher on his 0.5 hits projection a savvy play.

How to Use the PrizePicks Promo Code

To get started and claim your offer ahead of tonight’s slate of games, follow these simple steps to activate your PrizePicks promo:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account here using standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to be eligible. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to lock in this specific offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Lineup: Build and play a $5 lineup. You can select player projections from the high-profile Padres vs. Dodgers matchup, look toward other games on the board like the Twins vs. Yankees or Mets vs. Braves, or even use your lineups for the World Cup. Claim Your Lineups: By simply placing that qualifying $5 lineup, you will instantly activate the $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is secured.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.