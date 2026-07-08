PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB Games (July 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to get in on the action, you can use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the opening pitch. Designed specifically for new players, this promotion allows you to sign up here and simply play $5 to instantly receive $50 in lineups.

Whether we are handicapping the American League East showdown between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, the cross-league clash featuring the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, or the primetime matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, this reward provides the perfect starting boost.

Best of all, this offer is incredibly flexible, meaning new users can take advantage of it for any MLB game on the board today, or any other MLB matchup scheduled throughout the rest of the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 In Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

The PrizePicks promo code unlocks an excellent welcome offer, allowing us to jump into tonight’s MLB action with a significant starting boost. By simply signing up and placing a $5 play on the platform, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups. We’re in this together, which means I can assure you that regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses, that $50 is yours to use on future games.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the welcome offer, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. Be sure to review the specific terms and conditions for your region before finalizing your registration.

Totals for the Yankees-Rays

If we are looking to build a card for tonight’s action, the matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays offers some intriguing player projections. Below is a breakdown of the key hit and strikeout totals for the biggest stars in this contest.

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 5.5 Shane McClanahan N/A 5.5 Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Trent Grisham 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Jonathan Aranda 0.5 N/A Cedric Mullins 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Yandy Díaz 1.5 N/A

When evaluating these totals, I’m closely eyeing Gerrit Cole, who is staring down a 5.5 strikeout line. While he has struggled on the road recently—failing to eclipse 5.5 strikeouts in five consecutive away games (averaging just 4.4 K/game)—the matchup data strongly suggests taking higher on his totals. Cole has dominated Tampa Bay, exceeding 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six matchups against them while averaging 7.17 strikeouts per game.

On the other side, the data suggests leaning toward the lower side for Shane McClanahan. The Rays’ ace is also listed at 5.5 strikeouts but has been cold overall, failing to surpass this mark in three of his last four starts while averaging just 4.5 strikeouts per game.

At the plate, the trends point to going higher for Cody Bellinger on his 0.5 hits projection. Conversely, the data points to the lower end for Anthony Volpe. The Yankees infielder is stuck in a slump, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in seven of his last 11 games and averaging a mere 0.4 hits per game over that span. I’m placing these specific targets in my own lineups tonight because they offer a real chance at a solid payout.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Unlocking this exclusive offer for tonight’s MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. Whether we are building a key lineup for the Yankees-Rays matchup or exploring other games on the slate, just follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using any of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Build and submit a lineup with a minimum $5 play.

Once your $5 lineup is submitted, the platform will instantly credit your account with $50 in lineups. The absolute best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to help chase a nice pay day.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.