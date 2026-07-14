Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $50 MLB All-Star Game Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, and you can capitalize on the Midsummer Classic by signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlocking a $50 bonus with a deposit of $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Secures $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Polymarket promo code is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers, delivering a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for the All-Star matchup between the American League and the National League. To qualify for this welcoming offer ahead of the game at Citizens Bank Park, users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Additionally, the $50 bonus is unlocked only after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is funded and the promotional offer is secured, you are well-equipped to wager on the 96th Midsummer Classic or explore the wider variety of prediction markets available on the platform.

Polymarket MLB All-Star Game Probabilities

Team Win Probability NL National League 56% AL American League 45%

When attacking the markets for this All-Star matchup, your potential returns depend on which side of the odds you take. Making a $20 trade on the favored National League would net $14.93 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $34.93 if they secure the victory at home. Conversely, backing the underdog American League offers a higher potential payout; a $20 trade on the AL would earn $23.22 in profit, returning a total of $43.22 if they pull off the upset.

The National League enters as the favorite, bolstered by home-field familiarity with Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez taking the mound at Citizens Bank Park against AL starter Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays. As always in the All-Star game, those starting pitchers will have limited work. Polymarket has additional markets you can look into for tonight’s action. If you are looking at the spread, the NL is favored at -1.5. The total is set at 7.5. Your $50 in bonuses are applicable to any of these markets. As the game progresses, make sure you monitor how it is going. You have the ability to buy and sell your predictions at any moment, allowing you to secure profits in ways that a normal sportsbook does not allow for.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your offer in time for the American League vs. National League showdown is a streamlined process. To ensure you receive your bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin creating your new account by entering standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your account details. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Finalize your registration and execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the offer.

Once these steps are complete, your account will be funded, and your promotional offer will be active, leaving you fully prepared to dive into the MLB All-Star action.