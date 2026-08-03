Jackie Young has her 3rd career triple-double as the Aces beat the Dream 109-87

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackie Young had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her third career triple-double, A’ja Wilson…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackie Young had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her third career triple-double, A’ja Wilson added 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 109-87 on Monday night.

Young secured the triple-double on an assist to Brianna Turner with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas a 101-81 lead.

The Aces led by as many as 28 points.

NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points, and Chelsea Gray had 17 points and six assists for Las Vegas (21-9). Wilson also had her 587th blocked shot to pass Lauren Jackson for sixth on the WNBA’s career list.

Angel Reese had 23 points and 16 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season for Atlanta (18-11), which had a five-game winning streak halted. Reese has recorded a 20-point double-double in five of her last six games. Rhyne Howard added 19 points.

Atlanta finished 4 for 25 from 3-point range, while Young went 4 for 7.

Up next

Aces: At Indiana on Thursday.

Dream: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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