Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for France-England Saturday, Spain-Argentina Sunday

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Ahead of today’s World Cup match between France vs. England and the championship matchup tomorrow, new users can secure a $50 bonus via this link here by activating the Polymarket promo code WTOP.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

Offer Overview

This welcome promotion provides targeted value strictly for new Polymarket customers preparing to trade on the upcoming FIFA World Cup fixture between France and England. By registering a new account, eligible users can secure a $50 sign-up bonus, offering a quantifiable edge and supplemental trading capital right out of the gate for this massive international matchup.

To activate the offer, users must complete the standard sign-up process and execute an initial deposit of at least $20, which triggers the automatic release of the $50 bonus. Please note that all participants must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible state to claim and trade with these promotional funds.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on France vs. England

Prediction markets offer a unique, probability-based approach to match outcomes. Below are the current trading prices and implied probabilities for the three potential results in today’s FIFA World Cup soccer clash between France and England.

Outcome Polymarket Odds Probability (%) France 65¢ 65% England 36¢ 36%

Note: The odds and probabilities listed above are provided directly by Polymarket and are accurate as of publication.

Looking at the three-way markets, pre-match probability models heavily favor the French squad heading into this matchup. The data indicates France has a 50.5% chance to win, compared to a 25% win probability for England, leaving a 24.5% chance of a draw in regulation.

When looking at the available historical data for this specific tournament context, there are no recently recorded encounters between France and England in a third-place match. Both teams step onto the pitch with a clean slate against one another. The lack of shared recent history adds an element of unpredictability, which is exactly where savvy bettors can find value. With both sides eager to end their World Cup runs on a high note, we could see an open, attacking game—making the Over 2.5 goals a very tempting market to target.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this exclusive World Cup welcome offer requires a precise, straightforward series of steps. Follow the structured guide below to activate your bonus ahead of the France vs. England matchup:

Download the App: Search for and install the Polymarket mobile application on your preferred smart device. Register an Account: Create your new user profile by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to complete the necessary regulatory verification processes. Enter the Promo Code: Input the code WTOP in the designated field during registration to link your account to the promotion. Execute a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially trigger the offer.

Upon successful completion of these requirements, your $50 bonus will be unlocked, positioning you to immediately execute trades on the third-place playoff between France and England.