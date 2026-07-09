Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for MLB Games Thursday

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Dive into the late Thursday night MLB games with this link here, and redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP for a $50 bonus for these games and more.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB Bonus

There are a bunch of MLB games to check out Thursday night, including a fun slate of games at night. Before we get into those games, however, it is important to understand the details of this welcome offer. Please refer to the table below to understand how to redeem this $50 sign-up bonus thanks to Polymarket:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 9th, 2026

Unlocking this value is incredibly straightforward once you register as a new Polymarket customer. After funding your account with a minimum initial deposit of $20, the $50 sign-up bonus is credited to your portfolio. From there, you are well-positioned to start trading on today’s MLB slate. Keep in mind that this offer is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Whether you want to take a heavy position on a favorite or look for a longshot prediction, this bonus provides an immediate boost to your resources.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability PHI @ CIN PHI 59.4% / CIN 40.6% MIL @ STL MIL 55.1% / STL 44.9%

When we interpret these prices, it does stand to reason that the market heavily favors Philadelphia. The Phillies boast a superior .238 team batting average compared to Cincinnati’s .228, while outscoring them 412 to 384. Furthermore, Philadelphia’s pitching staff holds a 4.291 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, eclipsing the Reds’ 4.567 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. With the Phillies looking to aggressively buy ahead of the August 3 trade deadline and the Reds widely viewed as sellers focusing on 2027, the qualitative factors align perfectly with the consensus probabilities.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers present a strong value proposition against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee’s offense outpaces St. Louis with a .254 average and 468 runs versus the Cardinals’ .245 average and 416 runs. The Brewers’ elite pitching staff maintains a 3.325 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, comfortably outshining the Cardinals’ 4.164 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Even though the Cardinals are playing competitive baseball amid an ahead-of-schedule rebuild under Chaim Bloom, Milwaukee’s statistical profile and influx of top-tier prospect talent justify backing them in this spot.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of this MLB offer is quick and provides immediate trading flexibility. Just follow these steps to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device.

Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Register: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information.

Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account.

Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account. Use the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted.

During registration, ensure you enter the promo code when prompted. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears alongside the promo code, your $50 bonus will be activated, and you will be ready to execute your predictions on today’s MLB action.