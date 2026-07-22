Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Dodgers-Phillies, Pirates-Yankees Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonuses after you complete a $20 deposit to your new account for today’s MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 22nd by WTOP

Exclusive to new Polymarket customers, this lucrative welcome offer provides a fantastic opportunity to boost your trading bankroll and chase a nice pay day. To qualify, you must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once you successfully register, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your new account, and that $50 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and ready for action.

With your newly acquired bonus capital, we can immediately dive into today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you want to take a position on the Minnesota Twins battling the Cleveland Guardians or invest in the blockbuster showdown between the Dodgers and Phillies, this $50 bonus gives you the flexibility to confidently trade on any game today.

Polymarket MLB Wednesday Probabilities

When we are hunting for value on the diamond, I always start by looking at the moneylines and their implied (vig-free) win probabilities. Here is a look at today’s board:

Matchup Probability MIN @ CLE MIN 47% / CLE 53% LAD @ PHI LAD 53% / PHI 47% PIT @ NYY PIT 39%% / NYY 61%

If you are looking to make a $20 trade today, the board’s heaviest favorite—the New York Yankees in the second game of their doubleheader—would net you $11.91 in profit if they secure the victory. On the flip side, if you are swinging for the fences and back today’s heaviest underdog—the Pittsburgh Pirates—a successful upset would return a handsome $27.98 in profit on that exact same $20 investment.

When evaluating these matchups, the Yankees present a formidable challenge on the mound. The Yankees are getting a boost in their rotation ahead of the deadline, as Max Fried is making his first start in this game after suffering an elbow injury earlier this season. He will try and silence a Pirates lineup that is hitting .263 with a .768 OPS overall.

Meanwhile, we have a phenomenal rubber match brewing in Philadelphia. The Dodgers and Phillies are tied 1-1 in their series; the Phillies took Game 1 in a 10-7 slugfest, but the Dodgers ground out a gritty 2-1 victory yesterday following a rain delay and a chaotic, game-ending 5-2-6-4 double play. Los Angeles, leaning into an aggressive deadline posture by just acquiring right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen, has a sturdy rotation carrying a 3.40 ERA. They will look to keep the Philadelphia bats at bay, as the Phillies have struggled to string hits together consistently with a collective .236 batting average. Given those offensive struggles, taking the Dodgers are a very tempting target for traders.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

To take advantage of this offer and get your account up and running with a real chance to profit on today’s MLB trades, just follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your legal name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration or deposit process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once these steps are completed, your account will be fully funded and ready to go, allowing you to jump right into the trenches and start trading on today’s slate of baseball games.