Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For Switzerland-Algeria World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will be able to secure $50 in trading bonuses for the Switzerland vs. Algeria Round of 32 World Cup match today.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trading Bonus

Before locking in your predictions for the upcoming World Cup playoff action, review the core parameters of the welcome offer below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 2, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

Exclusively available to new Polymarket customers, this promotion delivers a measurable advantage: a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on the Round of 32 clash between Switzerland and Algeria. To unlock this initial capital, eligible users must register a first-time account and complete an initial deposit of at least $20. Once the qualifying transaction settles, the bonus funds become immediately accessible for the upcoming FIFA World Cup playoff slate.

Before claiming this offer, it is critical to note the strict eligibility requirements. The promotion is explicitly reserved for new Polymarket customers, rendering existing account holders ineligible. Furthermore, participants must be at least 18 years old and physically located in an eligible US jurisdiction to qualify for the $50 bonus.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Switzerland vs. Algeria

Below are the pre-match probabilities mapping out the potential outcomes for the Round of 32 clash between Switzerland and Algeria:

Outcome Probability (%) Switzerland 48% Draw 30% Algeria 23%

It is important to review the probabilities for this matchup, as these determine your potential payouts for any trades you make. Switzerland comes in as the favorite, given a 48% chance to win on Polymarket. Due to this, trading on Switzerland to win would give you the smallest payout. Predicting a tie at the end of regulation or an Algeria win gives a higher potential payout in exchange for taking on more risk. With any trade you make, you can sell your position at any moment. As an example, let’s say you predict Switzerland to win. If they take a 2-0 lead into halftime, you could sell you position at that moment in time for a profit. This differentiates Polymarket’s prediction markets from something like a sportsbook.

Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming the $50 welcome bonus ahead of the Switzerland and Algeria matchup requires a specific sequence of steps. Follow this systematic process to activate the offer:

Register an Account: Click here and input standard personal information, including your name, email address, mailing address, phone number, date of birth and more, to establish the account. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory requirements and ensure the account is fully verified. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, input the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Process a first-time deposit of at least $20 into the newly created account.

Upon successful processing of your $20 deposit, the system will automatically activate and credit the $50 bonus. You can immediately allocate these funds to back your predictions as Switzerland and Algeria compete on the soccer pitch.