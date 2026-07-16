Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For Mets-Phillies, World Cup Trading

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Register using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here and get a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $20 to your account before Mets vs. Phillies tonight and more.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Bonus
Polymarket Promo Code
WTOP
New Polymarket User Offer
$50 sign-up bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Promotion Verified
July 16th, 2026
The mechanics of this promotion present a highly logical starting point for new Polymarket customers. By applying the required code during registration, new users acquire a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on the diamond, particularly for the upcoming Mets vs. Phillies series. The extra funds are unlocked immediately after a user successfully completes an initial deposit of at least $20.
To qualify for this specific offer, you must be a new Polymarket customer who has not previously registered an account. Strict eligibility parameters also dictate that all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state at the time of both registration and deposit.
Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today
Team
Win Probability
Philadelphia Phillies
55%
New York Mets
45%
For a data-driven bettor, calculating the precise return on investment is a crucial step before entering a market. Making a $20 trade on the favored Philadelphia Phillies translates to a smaller payout than a successful trade on the underdog Mets.
When evaluating the underlying metrics and situational trends, the overall season records heavily justify the current moneyline pricing. The Phillies boast a robust 54-43 record, fueled by a deep roster featuring seven recent All-Star selections—including Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber—and the historically intense, vocal home-field advantage of Citizens Bank Park. In stark contrast, the Mets enter this series navigating a severely disappointing season. Holding a lackluster 40-57 record and currently operating under interim manager Andy Green following the departure of Carlos Mendoza, New York’s statistical output and lack of consistency accurately reflect their distinct underdog status.
Explore Global Markets: World Cup Action
Beyond the MLB diamond, the platform provides comprehensive prediction markets for several more sporting events. For fans analyzing global soccer, you can also find action on highly anticipated World Cup matchups. Users can apply their welcome offer to forecast outcomes for monumental fixtures. Your newly acquired bonus funds can easily be shifted from the baseball schedule to the tactical intricacies of these premier World Cup contests:
3rd Place Game: France vs. England
Final: Spain vs. Argentina
Sign Up With Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer
Securing your promotional offer requires a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure your account is funded, verified, and ready for the first pitch:
Register: Create a new account here by inputting standard personal information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.
Verify Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to authenticate and secure your profile.
Apply the Code: Enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration phase.
Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by processing a first-time deposit of at least $20.
Once the $20 initial deposit clears with the promo code WTOP applied, your $50 bonus will be fully activated and ready to utilize on the markets.