Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for England-Congo DR, World Cup Games

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Start up a new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP welcome offer here to get a $50 bonus offer in time for today’s huge England vs. Congo DR World Cup match.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 1, 2026

To capitalize on this exclusive offer, new Polymarket customers can claim a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for the high-stakes FIFA World Cup clash between England and Congo DR. Whether your are predicting an England victory as heavy favorites or identify value in a historic upset by Congo DR, this promotional credit provides the essential flexibility needed to navigate the tournament’s knockout stage.

Unlocking the reward is a straightforward, logical process. The $50 bonus automatically activates and credits directly to your account following an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that this baseline requirement is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible US state. Ensure your account meets these regulatory parameters before initiating a deposit.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today On England vs. Congo DR

Outcome Probability (%) England Win 77% Draw 18% Congo DR Win 7%

England comes in as a massive favorite to win this match. When digging into the group stage performances, this makes a ton of sense. England won two matches and then played to a draw in the other. The wins came over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0), while the draw came against Ghana. Meanwhile, Congo DR went 1-1-1 in Group K. Things started off with a 1-1 tie against Portugal before a 1-0 loss to Colombia. Then, Congo DR got through to the Round of 32 by defeating Uzbekistan 3-1 in its final group stage game. England came into the tournament as one of the top contenders, too. Given their roster and the performances by both teams in the groups, it comes as no surprise that England is a heavy favorite to kick off an exciting World Cup slate today.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the England vs. Congo DR matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these specific steps to establish your account and activate the promotional offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by entering standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to satisfy all security and regulatory guidelines. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 to unlock your promotional funds. Use one of Polymarket’s approved secure payment methods to complete this step.

Once these steps are complete and your $20 initial deposit successfully processes, your account will be credited with the $50 in bonus funds. You will then be fully equipped to leverage this offer on the England vs. Congo DR match or any other active markets currently available on Polymarket.

Once these steps are complete and your $20 initial deposit successfully processes, your account will be credited with the $50 in bonus funds. You will then be fully equipped to leverage this offer on the England vs. Congo DR match or any other active markets currently available on Polymarket.