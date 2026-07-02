Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus for Portugal-Croatia

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Use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 sign-up bonus via this link here, and dive into an awesome World Cup matchup between Portugal and Croatia.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup, Portugal-Croatia Bonus

Here are the essential details you need to claim your bonus before predicting the outcomes of the upcoming World Cup playoff matches:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 2nd, 2026

Offer Overview

This latest promo code is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. By registering for an account, you can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the platform’s various prediction markets. It goes without saying that finding an edge in these markets requires a solid bankroll, and to unlock this extra value, simply complete your registration and make a first-time deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that all users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim this promotion.

Once your $50 bonus is active, it can be applied to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup games on the schedule, giving you ultimate flexibility across the day’s matches. The current Round of 32 slate provides plenty of high-leverage opportunities to deploy your bonus funds, whether you want to forecast the outcome of the heavyweight clash between Portugal and Croatia or trade on the results when Switzerland takes on Algeria.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus on Portugal vs. Croatia Today

With the Round of 32 officially underway, you can apply your Polymarket promo code bonus to today’s high-stakes knockout fixtures. As an odds-driven analyst, I always look for market inefficiencies, and understanding the true probability of an outcome is step one. Below are the implied win probabilities for each of today’s FIFA World Cup matchups.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Portugal vs. Croatia 58.8% 27.0% 19.9%

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process, leaving you more time to analyze the board and find those valuable trades. Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matches on the schedule today. This gives new users the flexibility to make predictions on their game—or games—of choice during this exciting knockout phase.

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus funds:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting the required proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and ready to deploy on any of the upcoming World Cup playoff matchups. We’ve seen time and time again that having extra capital is the best way to capitalize on mispriced futures prices or unexpected longshots during international play.