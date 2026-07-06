Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Prediction Bonus for USA-Belgium World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make the most of the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP by signing up here before tonight’s USA vs. Belgium round of 16 World Cup matchup, then unlock $50 in bonuses when you deposit $20 to your new account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Trading Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On July 6th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers have a strategic opportunity to build their bankroll ahead of the FIFA World Cup matchup between the USA and Belgium. By registering for an account, eligible players can claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on this highly anticipated Round of 16 playoff game or to target other tournament futures.

These $50 in bonuses can be broken up into multiple trades. Perhaps you would like to use a portion of it to predict the winner of tonight’s USA vs. Belgium match, and then use the rest on secondary markets for the matchup and futures tournament fixtures.

To successfully unlock this offer, users must make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates to qualify for the bonus funds.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on USA vs Belgium

Outcome Probability (%) USA 39% Draw 28% Belgium 35%

Tonight’s match is expected to be highly contested. After it was ruled that Folarin Balogun would be allowed to participate tonight despite the red card from the previous match, the dynamic of this matchup changed. After that ruling, the USA is positioned as a slight favorite in tonight’s match according to Polymarket’s probabilities.

However, this game is essentially viewed as a toss-up. Whether you want to trade on the 3-way probabilities above or look to other markets available on Polymarket, you will easily be able to put your $50 in trading bonuses to work. As an example, let’s say you want to predict a USA victory tonight.

Once you lock in that transaction, monitor how the game goes. If the USA takes an early lead, you will have the ability to sell your position for a profit or hold. This is the distinct advantage of using Polymarket to trade on tonight’s game, as opposed to using a sportsbook.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get started before the USA and Belgium kick off their Round of 16 match? Follow these pragmatic, step-by-step instructions to claim your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, mailing address, phone number, date of birth and more. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification as required to properly authenticate and secure your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the promotion and unlock your $50 bonus.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for USA vs Belgium?

The promo code you’ll want to use is WTOP. Just punch it in during sign-up, deposit at least $20, and you’ll get a $50 bonus dropped into your account. Pretty straightforward deal here with no hoops to jump through.

Can I use the Polymarket sign-up bonus on other World Cup matches?

Yep! While a lot of folks will put their bonus toward the USA vs Belgium Round of 16 game, you’re not locked into that. You can use your $50 bonus on any available World Cup matchup happening this week as the knockout stage heats up.

Is Polymarket legal in the US?

Polymarket operates in many eligible US states for users who are 18 or older. You’ll need to be physically located in a state where the platform is available when you sign up and place trades. The identity verification step during registration helps confirm your eligibility.

How does the USA vs Belgium Polymarket market work?

It’s pretty simple. You’ll see probabilities listed for each outcome — USA win, Belgium win, or draw. You buy shares at those prices, and if your pick hits, you cash out. Think of it like buying low and selling high, except the “stock” is a World Cup result.

When does USA vs Belgium kick off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The USA takes on Belgium in the Round of 16 at Seattle Field as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Check local listings for the exact kickoff time in your timezone. Ultimately, you’ll want to have your account set up well before the whistle blows.

How long does it take to get the $50 Polymarket bonus?

Once you’ve created your account, entered the promo code WTOP, and completed your first deposit of $20 or more, the $50 bonus should hit your account quickly. Most users see it land almost immediately, so you won’t be sitting around waiting.

Can I withdraw my Polymarket bonus right away?

Not exactly. These bonuses typically come with conditions around usage before you can pull funds out. The $50 is meant to be used on markets within the platform. Best bet is to check the terms when you sign up so there are no surprises.

Do I need to download the Polymarket app to claim the bonus?

That’s the easiest route. Head to your device’s app store, grab the official Polymarket app, and go through the registration process there. You’ll enter the promo code during sign-up, and the whole thing takes just a few minutes from start to finish.

Can I use Polymarket for FIFA World Cup betting in 2026?

You can. Polymarket has markets up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including match outcomes, tournament winner futures, and more. Just make sure you’re in an eligible US state and are 18+. It’s a prediction market, so instead of traditional odds, you’re buying shares based on outcome probabilities.