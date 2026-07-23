Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 MLB Bonus for Padres-Braves, All Thursday Games

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Dive into the MLB games today, starting with the Padres vs. Braves, by redeeming the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus. This link here gets you started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Padres-Braves Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

Polymarket Offer Overview

If we’re looking to make some savvy predictions on the upcoming matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, this Polymarket promo code provides a prime opportunity to build our starting portfolio. I always tell my readers to take advantage of these edges, and there’s nothing better than getting a boost right out of the gate. By registering, new Polymarket customers get a $50 sign-up bonus to use on this MLB game or any other available market.

To qualify, you strictly need to be a new Polymarket customer, 18 or older, and physically located in an eligible US state. The $50 bonus unlocks right after you make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is funded, you’re entirely set to trade shares and lock in your predictions on the Padres, the Braves, or any other squad taking the field.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Team Win Probability Atlanta Braves 72.1% San Diego Padres 32.3%

If you want to trade on today’s matchup, a $20 prediction on the heavily favored Atlanta Braves (trading at an implied probability of about 72.1%) would yield approximately $7.72 in profit, giving us a total payout of $27.72 if they secure the victory. On the flip side, I know some of us love chasing a bigger payout with an underdog. Trading that same $20 on the San Diego Padres (sitting around a 32.3% chance) nets a sweet $42.00 profit—a $62.00 total payout—if they pull off the upset.

When handicapping which team is the better prediction, the Atlanta Braves enter this game boasting a strong 59-42 overall record. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are currently sitting two games below .500 with a 50-52 record on the season. While deeper trends like recent momentum or specific home/away splits aren’t currently factored into this specific market, the Braves’ superior overall win-loss performance clearly aligns with their position as the steep favorite.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action and lock in those trades? Claiming your Polymarket promotional offer is a straightforward process. Here are the steps I use to set up an account and activate the promo before today’s first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once that initial deposit clears, we are fully registered, verified, and ready to start predicting the percentages on today’s matchup!