Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus For World Cup, UFC 329 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering a new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here will give you $50 in bonus funds to trade on today’s World Cup action or the UFC 329 fight card.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before you lock in your structural predictions for the upcoming quarterfinal fixtures, review the baseline details of this exclusive welcome offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

For users looking to maximize their expected value during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, this promotion delivers an immediate bankroll injection. To qualify, new Polymarket customers simply need to create an account and execute an initial deposit of $20 or more. Once that transaction is processed, a $50 sign-up bonus instantly unlocks, lowering your personal risk profile while you target inefficiencies on the pitch. Keep in mind, this offer is exclusively restricted to first-time users who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once the funds hit your account, the bonus can be deployed across any of the day’s multiple World Cup fixtures. Whether you want to build a correlated play on Argentina’s offensive metrics against Switzerland or make a straight prediction on the Norway-England outcome, this $50 bonus allows you to back your reads without draining your own initial capital.

Polymarket World Cup Saturday Probabilities

The quarterfinal round offers unique data points for bettors to exploit. Before allocating your bonus funds, analyzing the implied win probabilities is a good recipe for success.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Norway vs England 23% 26% 52% Argentina vs Switzerland 57% 27% 16%

England (52%) and Argentina (57%) enter as mathematical favorites, heavily supported by their expected goals metrics and historical dominance in elimination scenarios. However, the probability distribution also highlights viable pathways for a draw. The Polymarket welcome offer empowers you to leverage these percentages, whether you prefer backing heavily favored squads in regulation or identifying value in an underdog result from Switzerland or Norway.

Looking Ahead: Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor

Beyond the soccer pitch, users can also utilize Polymarket to find value on upcoming UFC 329, including the highly anticipated bout between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor. If you prefer the octagon over the pitch, your promo code funds can bridge the gap between sports, allowing you to diversify your portfolio across different prediction markets.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this no-brainer welcome offer requires a precise, step-by-step process. To guarantee your bonus funds are available before kickoff, follow these instructions to activate your new account:

Register an Account: Create your profile here by entering standard identity details. Be prepared to pass standard KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols by providing valid proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Finalize your eligibility by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once these steps are cleared, the $50 bonus will instantly hit your bankroll. This promotional capital can immediately be deployed across any FIFA World Cup fixture on today’s schedule, giving new users total flexibility. Whether your data points you toward a singular heavy trade on the Argentina match, a tactical hedge involving England, or even a play on the Holloway-McGregor fight, these bonus funds put you right in the middle of the action with a clear advantage.