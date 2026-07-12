Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for All MLB Predictions Sunday (July 12)

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Sign up using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus to use for the MLB today, with this link here getting you started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB Bonus Sunday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 12th, 2026

The Polymarket promo code provides an exciting opportunity for new Polymarket customers to enhance their trading experience on today’s MLB slate. By signing up and making a qualifying first deposit, new users can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on exciting matchups like the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Detroit Tigers or the Boston Red Sox visiting the New York Mets.

To unlock the $50 bonus, you simply need to create your new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotional offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Prediction PHI @ DET Phillies (49%) / Tigers (51%) BOS @ NYM Red Sox (54%) / Mets (46%)

In Detroit, the Tigers host the Phillies with a distinct advantage on the mound. Detroit’s pitching staff boasts a strong 3.638 overall ERA, which outpaces Philadelphia’s 4.300 staff ERA. At the plate, both offenses are highly comparable, with the Tigers holding a slight edge in OPS (.716) over the Phillies (.704).

In the other matchup, the Boston Red Sox travel to face the New York Mets. The Red Sox enter this matchup riding a red-hot streak, having recently secured a 6-2 victory to extend a multi-game winning streak of seven or more wins. They achieved this despite severe travel challenges, experiencing a delayed flight from Chicago that landed around 4:40 p.m. ET. Keeping focused with card games and donuts before a delayed 7:50 p.m. ET first pitch, Boston proved their “show and go” resilience. Statistically, Boston holds an edge on both sides of the ball. The Red Sox pitching staff features a 3.652 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP, compared to the Mets’ 4.312 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Offensively, Boston has been more efficient with a .704 OPS, while New York trails slightly with a .685 OPS. Boston’s dual-threat advantage makes them a compelling target for your predictions.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOp

Getting started and claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. To take advantage of this promotion, be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering your new account.

Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotional offer.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, you will be ready to start trading on today’s MLB matchups or any other available markets.