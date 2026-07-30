Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Cubs-Cardinals, All MLB Games Thursday

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New users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $20 bonus to use for all MLB predictions today. Sign up using this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus (Trade $10) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take full advantage of today’s baseball action with a highly accessible $20 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to predict the outcome for the 61-47 New York Yankees as they visit the Chicago White Sox, or you prefer trading on the matchup between the 61-47 Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, this promo gives you extra capital to get started on the current MLB slate.

To qualify for the reward, the offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. The $20 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial trade of at least $10 on their newly created account. Keep in mind that all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus and make predictions on today’s games.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability NYY @ CHW NYY -104 / CHW -116 NYY 48.70% / CHW 51.30% CHC @ STL CHC -100 / STL -119 CHC 47.92% / STL 52.08%

Looking closely at that CHC @ STL matchup, the probabilities suggest the Cubs might offer solid value despite being the underdog. Chicago brings a superior offense to the plate, boasting a .248 team batting average and a .415 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are hitting just .239 as a club with a .379 slugging percentage. When it comes to pitching, the two staffs are virtually identical, with the Cubs carrying a 4.179 overall ERA compared to the Cardinals’ 4.177 ERA. With St. Louis holding home-field advantage but Chicago carrying the hotter bats, the moneylines appropriately reflect a tight contest.

The Yankees-White Sox market is similarly close, which makes it a useful option for new users who want to learn how Polymarket pricing works without jumping into a heavy favorite. A probability near 50% on both sides means the market is treating the game as nearly even, so every lineup update, pitching note, or late price movement can matter. New users claiming the WTOP bonus can compare both MLB markets, decide whether they prefer the Yankees’ road profile or the White Sox at home, and then use the extra $20 to explore predictions across the rest of Thursday’s baseball schedule.

Because Polymarket prices move as other users trade, it is also worth checking the market more than once before making a final decision. If a team you like drifts to a lower implied probability, that may create a more appealing entry point. If the price shortens quickly, the market may already be reacting to news or sharper demand. Either way, the promo code WTOP gives first-time customers a little more flexibility while they get comfortable with how prediction markets differ from standard sportsbooks.

How to Secure the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on today’s MLB action? Activating your Polymarket promotion is quick and easy. Just follow these steps to claim your offer before the first pitch:

Download the App: Search for the Polymarket app on your mobile device’s app store and download it. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to verify and secure your account. Use the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP. Make a Trade: Fund your newly created account and execute a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once your initial trade clears, your promotional offer will be fully activated, and you can start placing your predictions on the diamond!