FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for MLB Action Thursday

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Get in on Wednesday’s MLB action today with the FanDuel promo code offer, which secures up to $1,000 via this link here.







FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus Thursday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to extract maximum betting value out of today’s MLB slate, this promo offer delivers a stellar baseline return. To qualify, newly registered users simply need to opt in and place a qualifying wager. You are essentially able to bet $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days, totaling up to a massive $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. With plenty of compelling action on the diamond—like the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs visiting the St. Louis Cardinals—we are looking at a target-rich environment for your daily qualifying wagers.

We put a lot of stock in promotions that do not restrict a bettor’s choices, and one of the most appealing aspects of this offer is the complete freedom it provides right out of the gate. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means you can back a heavy consensus moneyline favorite, or hunt for value on a longshot runline underdog, without sweating minimum odds restrictions. Keep in mind, this value-seeking opportunity is exclusively available to new FanDuel customers who have not previously registered an account on the platform.

Use FanDuel for MLB Predictions Today

Whenever we look at a slate, the first step is analyzing the odds to find where the numbers might be slightly off. Take a look at the latest FanDuel odds for today’s featured MLB matchups to help dictate how to play your promo tonight.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals CUB +102 / STL -120 CUB -1.5 (+172) / STL +1.5 (-210) 8.5 (O -114 / U -106) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox NYY -102 / CWS -116 NYY -1.5 (+168) / CWS +1.5 (-205) 7.5 (O -114 / U -106)

The marquee matchup of the evening features a classic NL Central showdown as the Chicago Cubs (61-47) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (54-54). When diving into the situational context, it does stand to reason that the Cubs offer some distinct offensive advantages. Chicago’s bats have been incredibly reliable, carrying a .248 team batting average and a .755 OPS with 332 extra-base hits into this matchup. They will step into the box against Cardinals probable pitcher Andre Pallante (#53), who anchors a St. Louis pitching staff currently hovering around a 4.177 collective ERA.

On the mound for the visiting Cubs is probable starter Javier Assad (#72). He is backed by a Chicago staff with a 4.179 ERA and gets the benefit of facing a Cardinals lineup that has visibly scuffled, posting just a .239 average and a lackluster .694 OPS.

If you are looking to place a $5 bet on this divisional clash to trigger your promo, here is exactly what you would yield in pure profit based on the current market prices:

Moneyline Payouts:

A $5 bet on the favored Cardinals (-120) nets you $4.17 in profit.

in profit. A $5 bet on the underdog Cubs (+102) nets you $5.10 in profit.

Runline (Spread) Payouts:

A $5 wager on the Cardinals to cover the +1.5 spread (-210) wins $2.38 .

. A $5 bet on the Cubs to win by two or more runs at -1.5 (+172) wins $8.60.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Activating this exclusive FanDuel welcome offer is quick and highly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to secure your edge. To claim your reward, new users simply need to follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a brand new account on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Bet $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days (up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens).

You have total flexibility on how to structure your initial bet, as there are zero odds restrictions tied to your first real-money wager. Go ahead and take a swing at a value play. All users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens directly in their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement.