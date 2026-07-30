BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any Thursday Night MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet for Thursday’s MLB matchups. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

New users looking to get in on upcoming MLB action, whether that means backing the Boston Red Sox against the Athletics or the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Dodgers, can take advantage of either welcome offer. With tons of MLB games coming up on Thursday, it’s the perfect time to sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Here is everything you need to know about getting started:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (if bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 30, 2026

Depending on your location, new players have specific pathways to begin their sports betting experience. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a distinct bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets offer, which pays out if your initial wager wins.

If you are located in any other participating US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you will utilize the $1,500 first-bet offer (note that this $1,500 first-bet promotion is not available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia). Whether you want to use your initial wager on the Boston Red Sox as they hit the road to play the Athletics, or you prefer to target a different matchup, this promo ensures you receive bonus bets equal to your original stake if your first bet comes up short.

Thursday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your first wager, here is a look at the current odds and lines for the upcoming MLB slate:

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Mariners +125 / Dodgers -154 Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-167) / Dodgers -1.5 (+135) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Moneyline: Marlins +110 / Mets -133 Runline: Marlins +1.5 (-208) / Mets -1.5 (+170) Total: 7 (Over -118 / Under -102)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Moneyline: Red Sox -167 / Athletics +135 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (-110) / Athletics +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



If you are looking to target some of the biggest stars in baseball, the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers is a great place to start. The Dodgers will lean heavily on Shohei Ohtani to power their offense against Seattle’s rotation. Ohtani comes into the game boasting a .289 batting average, 23 home runs, and 65 RBI.

In another intriguing National League clash, the New York Mets host the Miami Marlins. The New York batters will face a tough test against Miami starting pitcher Eury Pérez, who enters the matchup with a 3.56 ERA and an impressive 9.67 K/9 strikeout rate.

Whether you want to back Ohtani to go deep or fade the Mets against a solid starting pitcher, the BetMGM bonus code gives you the perfect opportunity to jump into the action.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your signup bonus is a straightforward process. To activate your preferred BetMGM offer before the first pitch, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Click on the registration links on this page to navigate directly to the BetMGM platform. Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the appropriate bonus code based on your physical location. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the bonus code TOP150 to unlock the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Users in all other participating states should enter bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the sportsbook. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded, you are ready to place your first wager on the MLB slate. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers at home or taking the Miami Marlins on the road, your promotional offer will be applied to your first bet.

If you qualify for the $1,500 first-bet offer and your initial wager comes up short, BetMGM will refund your original stake in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you have another chance to stay in the game.