DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Mariners-Dodgers, MLB Thursday Night Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With crucial games leading up to the MLB trade deadline, now is the time to click here and activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer for a $150 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Offer

Before you lock in your wagers for tonight’s slate—whether you are backing the Dodgers or looking for a situational spot with the Atlanta Braves—it is critical to know exactly how this welcome offer operates. Here is a quick overview of the DraftKings promo details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified July 30th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Maximizing Your $150 Bonus

For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into tonight’s MLB slate, this promotion presents an excellent opportunity to establish a healthy betting bankroll. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer—such as backing Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants or taking Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves—you lock in a massive return. We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and turning a simple $5 bet into a $150 promotional payout is about as good as it gets.

Keep in mind that the $150 reward will be paid out within 14 days. Once the bonus bets hit your account, they are only available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days. So, you should map out your betting strategy ahead of time. Spreading this action across multiple games, or taking a shot at a longshot ticket, is exactly how sharp bettors maximize their promotional capital while it remains active.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

Before firing off your wagers, we always recommend looking at the moneyline odds and totals for tonight’s MLB slate to uncover the best angles for your DraftKings promo. Here is how the market is pricing these marquee matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves Braves -156 / Nationals +129 9.5 (O -118 / U -102) San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres Padres -161 / Giants +133 8.5 (O +133 / U -118) Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers -162 / Mariners +134 9 (O -102 / U +118)

If you are looking to maximize your promotional wagers, the Nationals vs. Braves matchup offers the highest total on the board at 9.5 runs. The Nationals bring serious firepower to Atlanta, led by the dynamic outfield-infield duo of James Wood (30 home runs, .950 OPS) and CJ Abrams (27 home runs, 82 RBIs, .926 OPS). They will go toe-to-toe with Braves slugger Matt Olson, who anchors the home side with 28 homers and 66 RBIs. Targeting these specific bats in the prop market provides tremendous value for an isolated wager.

Out west, the Mariners vs. Dodgers game provides a fascinating puzzle. The Dodgers enter as -162 favorites, heavily supported by the incredible production of Shohei Ohtani. Operating as the designated hitter, Ohtani boasts a staggering .931 OPS to go along with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. He’ll be testing a Seattle Mariners pitching staff that has maintained a sturdy 3.71 overall team ERA. Bettors have to decide: do you trust the Mariners’ arms to keep the game under, or back Ohtani and the heavily favored Dodgers?

Official Predictions: There is distinct value in backing the Over 9.5 in the Nationals-Braves matchup, given the concentrated offensive firepower on both sides. For a longshot angle, consider a speculative play on the Mariners moneyline if you trust their elite pitching metrics to neutralize LA’s heavy hitters.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Best of all, there is no promo code necessary to be entered manually when you sign up. Just follow these simple steps to get in on tonight’s MLB action and start hunting for value:

Register a New Account: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook here and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a wager of at least $5 on any matchup. Whether you choose to back the Seattle Mariners at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants at the San Diego Padres, or the Washington Nationals at the Atlanta Braves, the choice is yours. Collect Your Bonus: Once you spend $5 on that qualifying wager, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days!

It really is that simple. Sign up today, make your deposit, and pick your spots carefully to kickstart your bankroll for the rest of the baseball season.