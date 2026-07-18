Pogacar attacks in the final climb to win 14th stage of the Tour and increase overall lead

LE MARKSTEIN, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar launched a trademark attack on the last climb of the day to win…

LE MARKSTEIN, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar launched a trademark attack on the last climb of the day to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday and extend his commanding lead as he chases a fifth title.

The Slovenian star raised his arms in the air after clinching his fourth stage of this year’s race and 25th overall. Barring injury or mishap, a fifth Tour crown is looking increasingly inevitable. Only Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault have five Tour victories.

Pogcar’s UAE Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del toro has been impressive so far. The 22-year-old Mexican finished Saturday’s stage in second place and French hope Paul Seixas was third ahead of two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard, who is again being dominated by Pogacar in the big climbs.

“I gave it a go today,” Pogacar said. “I had good feelings.”

He now leads Vingegaard by 4 minutes, 30 seconds overall in the standings, with Remco Evenepoel 5:04 back in third place and the 19-year-old Seixas improving to fourth at 5:19 behind Pogacar.

Saturday’s 155-kilometer (96-mile) route featured three big Category 1 climbs — the second-hardest category in climbing — in the Alsace region and ended at Le Markstein ski resort.

After the first big ascent up Grand Ballon, a group of five were at the front, including Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, with Pogacar’s large yellow jersey group rolling behind as riders tackled the descent in rainy conditions.

After the second big climb, nine kilometers up Ballon d’Alsace, the gap to the yellow jersey group was about two minutes. But with Pogacar’s teammates setting a fast pace in the peloton, it was just over one minute ahead of the day’s final big climb up Col du Haag, leading to the finish.

With Pogacar poised to attack at any moment, Vingegaard sat on his wheel as Carapaz surged ahead alone. After Carapaz was caught, Pogacar attacked with 1.6 kilometers left in the climb and Vingegaard could not follow him.

“I was waiting for the last two kilometers to see if there was going to be any movements,” Pogacar said. “One by one there was guys dropping, and I felt good.”

Seixas closed in on Vingegaard with screaming fans lining the route perilously close to the riders.

“I must say thanks to all the fans who came to the side of the road. It was something unforgettable,” the 27-year-old Pogacar said. “It just gives you an additional boost to go to the top.”

Sunday’s 15th stage concludes with a daunting HC (the hardest category) up Plateau de Solaison in the French Alps, where the irrepressible Pogacar could well attack again.

“Tomorrow is a bit more difficult,” he said. “Will be a hard day for us but we will be ready to fight.”

Monday is the second rest day of the race, which concludes with its traditional finish in Paris on July 26. ___

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