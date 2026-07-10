Pirates shuttle pitchers between majors and Triple-A in attempt to bolster shaky relief corps

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled their bullpen on Friday as they recalled right-handers Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled their bullpen on Friday as they recalled right-handers Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned righties Cam Sanders and Hunter Stratton to the same club.

The Pirates entered their game against Milwaukee with a relievers’ ERA of 4.53, which is 23rd in the majors. They were also just 17 of 34 in save opportunities.

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