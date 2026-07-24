Pirates host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (57-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (57-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -125, Cubs +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh is 53-50 overall and 27-24 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in the NL.

Chicago has a 27-23 record in road games and a 57-45 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.27.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 13 for 39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 21 home runs while slugging .517. Michael Busch is 14 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Mangum: day-to-day (foot), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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