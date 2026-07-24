Brewers host the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (41-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-38, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (41-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-38, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Brewers: Shane Drohan (5-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -258, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Milwaukee is 34-19 in home games and 64-38 overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado has a 17-34 record on the road and a 41-63 record overall. The Rockies have a 26-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Brewers. Cooper Pratt is 13 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jake McCarthy has 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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