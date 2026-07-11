Pirates acquire Brandon Eisert, Jacob Gonzalez from White Sox in a trade that includes a draft pick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in a trade for minor league left-hander Jaden Woods and a competitive balance round selection in the amateur draft on Saturday.

The draft selection is No. 34 overall.

Eisert, 28, is 2-1 with a 5.93 ERA in 25 games this season, including four starts.

Gonzalez, 24, was hitting .320 with 19 home runs in 53 games at Triple-A Charlotte after making his major league debut earlier in the season.

Woods, 24, has a 9.31 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis.

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