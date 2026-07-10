All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 — New York 51 42 .548…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 — New York 51 42 .548 4 Toronto 44 49 .473 11 Boston 43 48 .473 11 Baltimore 43 51 .457 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 48 46 .511 — Chicago 47 45 .511 — Minnesota 46 48 .489 2 Detroit 43 50 .462 4½ Kansas City 38 56 .404 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 47 46 .505 — Seattle 47 47 .500 ½ Houston 46 49 .484 2 Athletics 41 52 .441 6 Los Angeles 37 57 .394 10½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 54 38 .587 — Miami 52 42 .553 3 Philadelphia 52 42 .553 3 Washington 48 46 .511 7 New York 40 54 .426 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 34 .634 — Chicago 52 41 .559 7 St. Louis 48 44 .522 10½ Pittsburgh 47 47 .500 12½ Cincinnati 42 50 .457 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 33 .649 — Arizona 46 47 .495 14½ San Diego 46 47 .495 14½ San Francisco 39 54 .419 21½ Colorado 38 57 .400 23½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 4, Athletics 1

Miami 8, Seattle 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics (Jump 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 9-5) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Jax 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-4) at Detroit (Mize 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 7-5) at Texas (Rocker 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 4-4) at San Diego (Buehler 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 9-5) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-4) at Detroit (Mize 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 4-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 4-4) at San Diego (Buehler 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

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