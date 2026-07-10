All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|54
|37
|.593
|—
|New York
|51
|42
|.548
|4
|Toronto
|44
|49
|.473
|11
|Boston
|43
|48
|.473
|11
|Baltimore
|43
|51
|.457
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|—
|Chicago
|47
|45
|.511
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|48
|.489
|2
|Detroit
|43
|50
|.462
|4½
|Kansas City
|38
|56
|.404
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|46
|.505
|—
|Seattle
|47
|47
|.500
|½
|Houston
|46
|49
|.484
|2
|Athletics
|41
|52
|.441
|6
|Los Angeles
|37
|57
|.394
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|Miami
|52
|42
|.553
|3
|Philadelphia
|52
|42
|.553
|3
|Washington
|48
|46
|.511
|7
|New York
|40
|54
|.426
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|34
|.634
|—
|Chicago
|52
|41
|.559
|7
|St. Louis
|48
|44
|.522
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|47
|.500
|12½
|Cincinnati
|42
|50
|.457
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|46
|47
|.495
|14½
|San Diego
|46
|47
|.495
|14½
|San Francisco
|39
|54
|.419
|21½
|Colorado
|38
|57
|.400
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Boston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit 4, Athletics 1
Miami 8, Seattle 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Athletics (Jump 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 9-5) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Jax 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-4) at Detroit (Mize 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 7-5) at Texas (Rocker 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 4-4) at San Diego (Buehler 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 8, Colorado 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-8), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 9-5) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-4) at Detroit (Mize 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (López 4-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 4-4) at San Diego (Buehler 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
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