Phillies and Mets meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Mets (41-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-44, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Mets (41-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-44, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (6-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Phillies: Alan Rangel (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -134, Phillies +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 26-22 record in home games and a 55-44 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

New York is 41-58 overall and 20-30 in road games. The Mets have a 31-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 37 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor is 8 for 25 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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