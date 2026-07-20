Peña’s grand slam, Alvarez’s 2 homers power Astros to 8-5 win over Marlins

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit a grand slam, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros snapped a four-game…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit a grand slam, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Peña hit his second career grand slam as part of a six-run second inning, which was capped by Alvarez’s first home run of the game.

Alvarez’s second home run of the game led off the fifth inning and landed in the second deck of the right field stands after traveling 419 feet. It’s Alvarez’s fifth multi-home run game of the season and the 27th of his career. He is tied with Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead with 33 homers.

Alvarez was 3 for 4 and had three or more hits for the 11th game this season.

Jose Altuve added an RBI single.

Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco made his first start in 429 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June and allowed four runs on two hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and allowed two-run homers to Joe Mack and Liam Hicks after issuing walks.

Enyel De Los Santos (1-3) finished the fifth inning and worked around a hit in the sixth, while Steven Okert stranded two runners in the seventh. After Bryan Abreu worked around a walk and a single in the eighth inning, Josh Hader allowed a run in the ninth.

Janson Junk (4-6) allowed six runs on five hits over four innings.

The Marlins have lost seven straight games, their longest skid since April 22-29, 2024.

Marlins All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez missed his second consecutive game due to finger inflammation.

Up next

Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.06 ERA) faces Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (2-4, 3.48 ERA) on Tuesday night.

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