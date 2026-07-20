A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young combine for 50 points to lead the Aces past the Tempo 109-83

TORONTO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, Jackie Young had a season-high 24 points to go with 12 assists,…

TORONTO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, Jackie Young had a season-high 24 points to go with 12 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Toronto Tempo 109-83 on Monday night.

Wilson went 11 of 14 from the field and Young made four 3-pointers, the last to give Las Vegas a 99-79 lead with 3:39 left in the fourth.

Toronto was without coach Sandy Brondello, who was serving a one-game suspension for an “inappropriate” comment she made about Atlanta star Angel Reese during the Dream’s 111-92 win on Friday. Associate head coach Olaf Lange led the team in Brondello’s absence.

NaLyssa Smith chipped in with 18 points for Las Vegas (18-7). Becky Hammon passed Richie Adubato and Pokey Chatman (134) into 13th place in WNBA history for career coaching wins.

Isabelle Harrison had a career-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds for Toronto (10-16), which has lost three straight games and seven of its last eight. María Conde had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Marina Mabrey added 14 points.

The Tempo were also without Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle) and Nyara Sabally (rib cage).

Up next

Aces: At Washington on Wednesday.

Tempo: Play at Minnesota on July 28, following the All-Star break.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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