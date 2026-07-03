Padres put Randy Vásquez on the IL after an ankle comebacker and fainting spell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vásquez went on the 15-day injured list Friday with a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vásquez went on the 15-day injured list Friday with a bruised right ankle.

The 27-year-old right-hander took a comebacker off his ankle in the Padres’ 12-7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. Vásquez was struck by the comebacker from Mookie Betts in the bottom of the first inning. He remained in the game and allowed four runs over three innings before being removed after 50 pitches.

Vásquez was hospitalized after fainting on his way to get an X-ray. He was released at 3 a.m. Friday and tests on his ankle came back negative, but the Padres are taking a cautious approach.

“It’s definitely really sore, he’s limping around a little bit with it,” manager Craig Stammen said. “All things point positive for Randy today, but just got to be careful. He’s definitely feeling the effects of everything that went on yesterday.”

In another move, catcher Freddy Fermin went on the IL with a head contusion.

“We’ve known the hits that Freddy’s taken to the head throughout the course of the season,” Stammen said, “and while he did not get diagnosed with a concussion, we thought it was smart to take care of him and just give him a little bit more time to heal up from that previous concussion without getting another head blow.”

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