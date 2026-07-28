Brewers take road skid into matchup against the Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (66-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-61, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Milwaukee Brewers (66-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-61, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -142, Giants +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will aim to break their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 45-61 record overall and a 25-26 record at home. The Giants have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .416.

Milwaukee has a 66-40 record overall and a 30-20 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 18-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 60 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Giants. Luis Arraez is 11 for 41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has a .271 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 15 doubles and 10 home runs. Cooper Pratt is 12 for 36 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (leg), Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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