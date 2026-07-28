Local youth water polo team headed to the Junior Olympics

The kids who make up both boys and a girls team are headed to Dallas to participate in the Junior Olympics Water Polo competition this coming weekend.

Coach and co-founder of District Blossoms Robby Zhang says the group was founded in 2023, and they’ve been working hard to get to this point. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The kids who make up both boys and a girls team are headed to Dallas to participate in the Junior Olympics Water Polo competition this coming weekend. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The team practices at the Wilson Aquatic Center in Tenleytown twice a week. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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If you didn’t think water polo wasn’t much of a sport on the East Coast, try telling that to members of the District Blossoms water polo team. The kids who make up both boys and a girls team are headed to Dallas to participate in the Junior Olympics Water Polo competition this coming weekend.

Coach and co-founder of District Blossoms Robby Zhang says the group was founded in 2023, and they’ve been working hard to get to this point. He said the kids are showing good promise.

“We are bringing two teams out to Texas,” Zhang said. “We’re also bringing a 16-U girls team. They are the only fully-rostered girls team coming from the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area, so we’re very excited for that.”

Multiple teams from the region are also participating in the competition, which is being held July 30-Aug. 2.

Zhang, who is from the Bay Area in California, started playing water polo at a young age and called it a niche sport that’s not as popular on the East Coast.

“It’s very big in California. It’s got some growing segments in Texas and Florida,” he said. “It’s the biggest youth tournament in the country.”

“I’m really looking forward to just playing with my team and growing together,” said 14-year-old Coralyn from Clarksburg, who said — even though her team is an underdog — she has high hopes.

“I think we have a pretty good chance,” she said. “So far, looking at the teams, I believe we’re pretty equal to them, and I think if we fight and try our hardest, then we can defeat them.”

“I’m so stoked — it’s amazing,” said 11-year-old Vaughn from Bethesda. “I’m looking forward to good food and playing great polo!”

“Water polo has taught me that community means a lot,” said 15-year-old Suriel from Bethesda. “I’ve made a bunch of friends, people who have developed me as a person.”

“I think the team is going to do pretty good,” said 12-year-old Faris of the District. “We’ve been practicing really hard, four days a week. It’s going to be really fun.”

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