France hires former soccer great Zinedine Zidane as men’s national team coach

PARIS (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is France’s new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps at the helm of the team he led…

PARIS (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is France’s new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps at the helm of the team he led to glory as arguably its greatest ever player.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced Zidane’s appointment at the FFF headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, saying he has been given a 4-year contract.

“I’m excited,” Zidane said, clenching his fists. “The France team makes you dream,” he said. “We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team.

“I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional,” said Zidane, adding that it was the happiest day of his career as coach.

His usually calm voice broke a little as he spoke more about what it meant to him.

“I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it.” Zidane said. “That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team.”

Diallo called the hiring of Zidane “an exceptional moment, exceptional because of the person sat next to me,” adding that Zidane “is one of the legends of French soccer.”

The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

“For me it’s a continuity, a dream,” Zidane said. “I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Zidane called it “an immense joy” to take charge of the team he starred for.

“I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge,” he said. “That’s what motivates me.”

Zidane praised Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup and stepped down after the recent World Cup, where Les Bleus lost in the semifinals to Spain.

“Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win,” Zidane said. “I would also like to congratulate DD (Deschamps) for these remarkable years.”

Diallo said he met Zidane for talks in February, 2025 after Deschamps said he would stand down after the 2026 World Cup. Zidane said France would play differently to how it did under Deschamps.

“What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals,” Zidane said. “I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience.”

His first game as France coach will be away to Turkey in the Nations League on Sept. 25, followed by a match in Belgium three days later.

Home fans need to wait until Oct. 2 for a glimpse of Zidane at Stade de France, when France plays Italy, 20 years after he was sent off against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest.

“I’ve noted all of the four matches to come, they’re in my head,” Zidane said. “Italy is special, because I played there, because I know people, because I speak Italian. All of those things.”

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