Marlins face the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (57-50, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-54, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (57-50, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-54, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-8, 5.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -115, Phillies -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.

Miami has a 32-23 record at home and a 53-54 record overall. The Marlins have a 21-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 57-50 overall and 29-23 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .331 batting average, and has 27 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 23 walks and 48 RBIs. Heriberto Hernandez is 12 for 42 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has a .283 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 15 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Trea Turner is 13 for 41 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .227 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Stubbs: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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